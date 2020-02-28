|
Dr. Barry N. Grabelle
Tinton Falls - Dr. Barry N. Grabelle is survived by Toby, his bride of 60 years, his daughter Shari and son-in-law Purandar, his daughter Lauren, his daughter Samantha, his son Josh and daughter-in-law Alexis, 4 grandchildren; Raman, Anya, Julius, Scarlet, and his sister Sheila Pokras. He also leaves behind a host of dear and cherished friends, colleagues and patients.
Born in Newark, NJ, the son of a pharmacist, Barry discovered his interest in medicine by spending time in his father's pharmacy. He attended Weequahic High School and went on to attend Rutgers Pharmacy School. Upon completion of pharmacy school a friend encouraged him to attend medical school and during his time at Lausanne in Switzerland, he found his true passion in medicine. On his return to the states he interned at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and ultimately returned to his home state of NJ to establish his practice in Eatontown where he served his community for over half a century.
Barry's interests and contributions reached far beyond medicine. He was president of The Rotary Club. When he purchased his sailboat he joined the Power Squadron and eventually became commander. His love of sailing and unpredictable seas piqued an unwavering interest in the daily forecast. He taught weather and sailing courses to aspiring captains. He became Brookdale's part time physician and received a humanitarian award for his years of service. He was also a doctor for Eatontown's First Aid squad and a member of Monmouth Medical Center. Perhaps his greatest contribution to the education of others was inviting medical students from Drexel and Rutgers to do their family medicine rotations providing them with a unique hands on experience. As his final contribution to the education of future medical and dental professionals, his body has been donated to Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Barry still found time to pursue many hobbies and activities. As a young boy he enjoyed building model airplanes which inspired a love of aviation. He became a pilot and FAA examiner. He acted in many plays and played multiple instruments including trumpet, guitar, and piano. He played in bands for weddings and bar mitzvahs. He loved sports and was an avid tennis, golf, and sailing enthusiast. He was a loyal Giants fan.
He practiced medicine in the same building for 60 years with his dedicated office manager, therapist, confidant, and friend, Silvia Barbato by his side. In 2019 while reflecting on his years of serving the Monmouth County community, he told the APP his advice to young medical professionals, "Show that you give a damn. That's very important."
Donations can be made in Dr. Grabelle's honor to the Children's Advocacy Center at www.friendsofmccac.org.
Services will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ.
