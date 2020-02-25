|
|
Barry T. Elliott
Lakewood - Barry T. Elliott 65, of Lakewood passed away Sunday February 23,2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. He was born in Neptune, NJ lived in Howell before moving to Lakewood 2 years ago
Barry was a Loss Prevention Supervisor for Food Circus and then Kings Food Markets for many years.
Surviving is his mother Theresa Elliott; son Damon Elliott; two daughters Olivia Elliott and Nicole Gilbertson; his brother Bart Elliott and his girlfriend Terri Kunz.
Visitation will be Friday February 28, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday February 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020