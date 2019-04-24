|
|
Barry W. Flynn
New Egypt - Barry W. Flynn, age 64, of New Egypt and formerly of Howell, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was born in Patterson to William and Doris Flynn on October 21, 1954 and grew up in Wayne. After high school, Barry went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Economics and worked in the insurance industry for many years before his role as insurance auditor at AIG for the last 15 years. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Deborah and the couple had one son. Barry had many interests; traveling, going to the beach, exercising, discovering new music, but mostly, as a skilled gardener and landscaper. Barry loved hosting his family and friends for good times in the yard. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, a loving son and a good friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Barry is predeceased by his father, William Flynn. He leaves behind his wife of almost 40 years, Deborah Flynn of New Egypt; his son Corey Flynn and fiancé Lindsay DiMarzo of Montclair; his mother Doris Flynn of Toms River; his sister Nancy Flynn Brennan and husband Mark of Dover; his nephew Mark Brennan; his niece Mckenzie Brennan; his Uncle Bob Van Gelder and Aunt Wally; along with several cousins and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 9PM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, located at 52 Main Street, New Egypt NJ 08533 (www.tilghmanfh.com). A funeral service will begin at 8:30PM. Entombment will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30AM at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019