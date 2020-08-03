Bartolo "Bart" Zisa
Paramus - Bartolo "Bart" Zisa, age 94, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, he resided in Howell and Toms River, NJ before moving to Paramus. A proud Navy veteran of World War II, he was a member of the V.F.W. of Bridgewater.
Prior to retiring in 1985, he was a sales associate with Bergenfield Lighting in Freehold, NJ for many years.
Loving and devoted father of Stephanie Zisa and husband Andrew Palkewick. Cherished grandfather of Matthew. Dear brother of Beatrice Andersen and husband Vincent and the late Jennie Scolari.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bart to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, woundedwarriorproject.org
would be appreciated.