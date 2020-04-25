|
|
Baruch Gerstein, 83, of Ocean, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a hard and long struggle with diabetes and kidney disease.
Baruch was born in Bulgaria, moving to Israel when he was 9 years old as a Holocaust survivor. There he learned the trade of furniture making and served in the Israeli Defense Force where he fought in 5 wars. His family finally moved to the USA in 1979.
After living in New York, Lakewood, Neptune, Interlaken and West Deal, Baruch and his wife, Ahuva, settled in Ocean in 2007 to move in with their son, Isaal, and his family. He was happiest while spending time with his precious family. He was a very proud Sabba to his grandchildren and extended family. Baruch loved going to Bally's with his beloved wife of over 64 years, where he enjoyed playing poker with friends he met over the years.
His other love was his business, I & B Business Corp. (Auto) in Asbury Park, which he opened in 1986 with his son, Isaal. Isaal learned everything he knows thanks to his "Aba." Even recently Baruch still enjoyed sitting at his desk, greeting each customer with a smile. He was so happy being in the place he created with his family. Previously, he owned Collingswood Circle Exxon.
Baruch was predeceased by his parents, Sophie and Lupo, his brother, Israel, and his son, Mickey.
He is survived by his children: Zeev and daughter-in-law, Malvy, Israel; Isaal and daughter-in-law, Toni, Ocean. His grandchildren: Maayan, Reut, Barak, and Noa, in Israel and Rachael and Adam Moss, and Sarah Gerstein of Ocean; and his great-grandchildren living in Israel. He also will be missed by his "extended Italian family" that treated him and his wife as if they were their family celebrating all their birthdays, holidays, and pool days together. His family would like to thank all his doctors, especially Dr. Granet, Davita Atlantic Artificial Kidney Center, and his caregiver for all their help, support, and patience during this difficult time.
In his memory, please consider making a donation to Baruch's favorite charity, Embrace Kids Foundation, PACCT Program, 121 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, or a . Due to COVID-19, unfortunately the services, burial, and shiva will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020