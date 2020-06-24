Baryt Jefri Schone
Jackson Twp - Baryt Jefri Schone, 48, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Staten Island, NY, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 15 years ago.
Prior to his retirement in 2015, Baryt was employed as a carpenter with the New York City Council of Carpenters.
He was a member of the Armored Saints Motorcycle Club, Jackson Twp.
Baryt was predeceased by his son, Tyler Jefri Schone. He is survived by his wife, Alexis Ann Schone of Jackson Twp.; his son, Michael Schone of Jackson Twp.; his daughter, Shaylin Schone of Jackson Twp.; his step-son, Taylor Cleven of Toms River, NJ; his step-daughters, Kayla Cleven of San Diago, CA, Gabriella Cleven of Toms River, NJ, and Lily Cleven of Toms River, NJ; his Mother, Carolyn Schone of Whiting, NJ; his father, Dennis Schone of Staten Island, NY; his brother, James Schone of Keyport, NJ; and by his sister, Caryn Schone of Jackson Twp.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. His Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Please gather at 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 361 Sharrott Ave., Staten Island, NY 10309. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed at all services and face masks are required. For directions, further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.