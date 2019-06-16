Services
1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Basil S. Wolfe Obituary
Lake Como - Basil S. Wolfe, 77, of Lake Como passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Basil was in the Army and served in Germany and Vietnam. He also worked for Local 9 Pipefitters until he retired. He was a South Belmar Councilmen and also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret and son Joseph B. and his wife Kathy of Neptune. He is also survived by two grandchildren, April Wolfe of Scranton, PA and Kayla Wolfe of Neptune.

Services will be private. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
