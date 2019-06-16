|
Basil S. Wolfe
Lake Como - Basil S. Wolfe, 77, of Lake Como passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Basil was in the Army and served in Germany and Vietnam. He also worked for Local 9 Pipefitters until he retired. He was a South Belmar Councilmen and also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret and son Joseph B. and his wife Kathy of Neptune. He is also survived by two grandchildren, April Wolfe of Scranton, PA and Kayla Wolfe of Neptune.
Services will be private. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019