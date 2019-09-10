|
Beatrice A. Bonner
Brick - Beatrice A. Bonner, 81, was born on March 14, 1938 and on September 8, 2019 God called home one of His special Angels, our beloved wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grand- mother, and friend Bea. Bea was one of the few people in life that could make everyone she encountered feel special and loved. Married to her beloved husband, Ted for 61 years, they built a family centered on a foundation of love and caring for all those around them. Bea loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grand-children, great grand-children and all of other people in Green Briar who filled her heart with joy.
As a young person Bea attended Holy Family academy and sang as part of the "Sweet Adeline's" quartet. She and Ted owned the "Power of Prayer" bookstore in Point Pleasant Beach in the 1980's, and she was an active member of the Epiphany church in Brick since its inception in 1973.
A cup of tea and a fun game of "Words with Friends" were part of Bea's life, and she won almost every game she played! When she wasn't playing Words with Friends she loved to listen to her grand-son Jack and the Brick Memorial Marching Band.
Bea revealed her selfless and generous nature when she and Ted cared for over 30 newborns as part of the Catholic Charities foster parent program. In recent days Bea was anticipating the arrival of her newest great grandchild known affectionately as "Baby Thumper" who is due in October. Though she won't be here for the birth she will watch over the baby and all of us from heaven where she most certainly has a grand place. Bea was born and raised in Bayonne NJ, she moved to Brick in 1969.
Bea is predeceased by her son, Neil Bonner in 1990; and by her parents, Neil Ward from Aphort Arranmore and Cecelia Ward from Clogherdillure, Donegal Ireland and great granddaughter Emma. Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Terrence J. "Ted" Bonner; daughter, Kathleen Pangaro and her husband, Joseph of Brick; brother, Edward Ward and his wife, Arlene of Avon-by-the-Sea; 8 grandchildren, Denise and her husband, Andrew, Joseph and his wife, Adeline, Alex and his wife, Melissa, Devin and his wife, Heather, Michele and her husband, Joseph, Marisa, Jessica and Jack; and 4 great grandchildren, Darcy and Andrea, Tyler and Nick as well as an expectant great grandchild affectionately known as "Thumper".
Visiting will be on Tuesday from 5-8pm and on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10am on Thursday at Epiphany RC Church, Brick. Entombment will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019