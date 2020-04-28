|
Beatrice A. Pratt
Jackson - Beatrice A. Pratt, 90, of Jackson passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born and raised in Elizabeth and had lived in Colonia and Covered Bridge in Manalapan before moving into Bartley Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation. Beatrice had worked as an executive legal secretary for St. Paul Travelers Insurance in Edison.
Beatrice was predeceased by her son, Keith Pratt in 2017. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Pratt of Jackson, Gail Collins and her husband, John of West Milford, Rory Delman and her husband, Mike of Freehold, daughter-in-law Ellen Pratt of AZ; grandchildren, Erik Pratt, Keri Pratt, Corey Collins, Skyler Delman, and Jayson Delman; and sisters, Marie Beck of Rockford, IL and Joan Pigford of Bath, NY.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with the immediate family. For those who desire, donations may be made in Beatrice's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages to the family. All arrangements are being handled by the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020