Beatrice D. Hoffman
Tinton Falls - Beatrice Dorothy (Sheppard) Hoffman "Bea", "Grandma Bea" went home to her Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Surrounded by her family, she passed away at Riverview hospital in Red Bank, NJ. Bea was born in Bridgeboro, NJ on September 24, 1930 and grew up in York, PA, where she graduated from William Penn High School and York Junior College. Bea and her family then moved to Pitman, NJ where she met the love of her life John 'Jack' Hoffman, who predeceased her, and their epic love story began.
Bea was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Laura (Emmons) Sheppard and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Left to celebrate her legacy are her children, Deborah A. (John Yingst) of Boiling Springs, PA., John F. Hoffman Jr. (Brenda) of Carlisle, PA., Steven L. Hoffman (Lisa) Buford, GA, Laura J. Hoffman (Marty Flatley) and Linda Hoffman of Tinton Falls, NJ; eight grandchildren, Amy B. (Brent Goodling) of Millerstown, PA., John F. Hoffman III (Renee,) of Enola, PA., Jennifer D. (John Weikel) of Mechanicsburg, PA., Ashley M. (Thomas) of Grantham, PA., Jamie L. (Zachary Hoffman) of Mechanicsburg, PA., Rebecca L. Hoffman of D.C., Steve L. Hoffman II and Christopher Hoffman both of GA. and six great grandchildren; Alyssa and Blake Goodling, Olivia and Elliott Hoffman, Lily Weikel, and Lincoln Hoffman all of PA.
Visitation will be held at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712, Monday, January 20, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 with funeral service following. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Walter Reed Fisher House Foundation, in memory of Beatrice D. Hoffman, Aid to Soldiers & Families, Walter Reed Fisher House, 1401 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit Bea's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020