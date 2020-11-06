Beatrice E. Salemme



Forked River - Beatrice E. Salemme (nee Ippolito), 85, of Forked River Passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beatrice was born in East Orange and resided many years in West Long Branch before moving to Forked River. She worked as a medical office manager for over 30 years. She loved doing puzzles, crocheting, and playing slots in Atlantic City, but was best known for her cooking and baking. Anyone who has ever had Bea's cooking raved about it, especially her Christmas Eve Feast, where all were welcomed to the table. Beatrice's greatest passion was taking care of her family; she lived for her kids and grandkids. She was the matriarch to all that met her. Bea welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel like family. She had variety of nicknames given to her such as Bea, Mama Salem, Mrs. S, BeaBea, Mamma, Grams, and Grandma.



She married the love of her life in 1956, the late Xavier "Sonny" Salemme, who passed in 1980. She was a loving, devoted mother to Anthony and his husband Steve, Marc and his wife Laura, Paul and his wife Carole, Christine, and Tricia and her husband Darian. She was a loving, dedicated grandmother, who was adored by her grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Jaclyn, Lauren, Madison and Braelyn. She is also survived by 5 siblings, 36 nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.



A Celebration of Beatrice's Life will be held by the family in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store