1/
Beatrice E. Salemme
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice E. Salemme

Forked River - Beatrice E. Salemme (nee Ippolito), 85, of Forked River Passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beatrice was born in East Orange and resided many years in West Long Branch before moving to Forked River. She worked as a medical office manager for over 30 years. She loved doing puzzles, crocheting, and playing slots in Atlantic City, but was best known for her cooking and baking. Anyone who has ever had Bea's cooking raved about it, especially her Christmas Eve Feast, where all were welcomed to the table. Beatrice's greatest passion was taking care of her family; she lived for her kids and grandkids. She was the matriarch to all that met her. Bea welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel like family. She had variety of nicknames given to her such as Bea, Mama Salem, Mrs. S, BeaBea, Mamma, Grams, and Grandma.

She married the love of her life in 1956, the late Xavier "Sonny" Salemme, who passed in 1980. She was a loving, devoted mother to Anthony and his husband Steve, Marc and his wife Laura, Paul and his wife Carole, Christine, and Tricia and her husband Darian. She was a loving, dedicated grandmother, who was adored by her grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Jaclyn, Lauren, Madison and Braelyn. She is also survived by 5 siblings, 36 nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.

A Celebration of Beatrice's Life will be held by the family in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riggs Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved