|
|
Beatrice E. Space
Toms River - Beatrice E. Space, 87, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Mrs. Space, who was born in Dover, resided and worked in Newton for 50 years before moving to Florida in 1984. While living in Rockledge, FL, she was employed in food services at Wuestoff Memorial Hospital for several years before retiring and moving to Orange City in 1994, and then. subsequently, to Toms River in 2002. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Yankees fan. She was pre-deceased in 2007 by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert G. Space. Having been the eldest of 11 children, she was pre-deceased by her parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth Kays of Newton, along with brothers Maurice, Milton and Walter Kays, and sisters Joan Stevens, Ruth Daugherty and Madeline VandeMoere. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Nancy) of Toms River and Richard (Laura) of New London, CT, along with daughters, Kathleen (Lawrence) Kivinski and Lisa (Johnny) Mishoe, both of DeLand, FL, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. In addition, are her surviving brothers Kenneth Edward and Paul (Sarah) of Phoenix, AZ, and Peter (Beverly) of Newton, and sister Roxanne Rome of Leconto, FL, along with several sister and brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial gathering is planned for mid-May. Arrangements by Oliverie Funeral Home, Manchester. To send on-line condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020