Boynton Beach, FL - Beatrice Epstein (nee Fleischman), 95, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Bea grew up in the Bronx, NY, graduated from nursing school and worked at Metropolitan Hospital in NY. She married her husband, Sam in 1949 and moved to a farm in Toms River, NJ in 1951. Bea was very involved with the Toms River Community of Jewish Farmers and along with Sam, were among the founding families of Congregation B'Nai Israel. She was President of the Ladies Auxiliary, helped start the Leonard Max Baer Day Camp and tirelessly raised funds for Deborah Hospital. Beatie was loving, supportive, and totally devoted to her family. She was a true Aishes Chayil, and will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her husband Sam (1998), and parents Max and Esther (nee Dym) Fleischman, Beatrice is survived by her loving sons, Leonard and his wife Sherry of Boynton Beach, FL, Laurence and his wife Helen-Ann of East Windsor, NJ; Brother, Albert and his wife Myra Fleischman of Brooklyn, NY; Sisters, Shirley Silverman of Monsey, NY and Harriet Frankenberg of Toms River, Granddaughters, Lori Epstein and her husband Gavin Miculka of Kona, HI, Rachel Epstein of Boynton Beach, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside funeral services will be held 12PM, Friday August 2 at Toms River Jewish Community Cemetery, 1130 W Whitty Rd, Toms River, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Hospital, 200 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ (https://demanddeborah.org/) or Congregation B'Nai Israel, 1488 Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, NJ (http://www.cbitr.org/). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019