Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Beatrice Freit

Lakewood - Beatrice "Bea" Elizabeth Westhall Freit, age 99, of Lakewood, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Lakewood, Bea was a life long resident. She attended Ballard Business School in New York City and had worked many years as a service representative for New Jersey Bell before her retirement.

She did volunteer work at hospitals and enjoyed playing golf, going to the casinos and loved spending time with her friends. Bea loved to shop and enjoyed fashion.

Bea was pre-deceased by her husband, Harold Freit, who died in 1997.

There will be visitation from 9:30 a.m.to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the D'Elia Funeral Home followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019
