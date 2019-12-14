|
Beatrice Kychinsky
Whiting - Beatrice Kychinsky, 87, of Whiting passed away peacefully at home with her nieces by her side Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beatrice was an office administrator for Johnson & Higgins Co., New York, NY for many years before retiring. Born in Staten Island, NY, she resided in Howard Beach, NY before moving to Whiting 23 years ago. Beatrice was a parishioner and member of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, Whiting. Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Clement Kychinsky, her brothers, Vincent, Edward and Rudolph Zdanowicz, her niece Linda Zdanowicz and her nephew Steven Zdanowicz. Beatrice is survived by 8 nieces Mary Lou Schnurr, Susan Johnson, Karen Cooper, Lynne Brownlow, Joan Sorensen, Anne Zdanowicz, Ellen Murphy, Donna Young, 2 nephews, Paul and Edward Zdanowicz, and many great-nieces & nephews, great-grand nieces & nephews and her 2 dogs Bosley & Bentley. Beatrice and the entire family are very grateful for Donna & Gary Young and their daughter, Jennifer Schmidt for always being there for her. Beatrice was a loving angel to all her nieces and nephews and will be forever missed. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:45am Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019