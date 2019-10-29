|
Beatrice Lippel
West Long Branch - Beatrice Komisar Lippel died on Monday, October 28 at her home in West Long Branch. She was born in Baranovich, Poland on January 28, 1922 while her parents Goldie and Sam Komisar were waiting to immigrate, having fled from pogroms in Russia. The family arrived in Toronto later that year and eventually made their way through Detroit to New York City, where Bea was educated in the public elementary schools, Hunter College High School (Class of 1938), and Hunter College (Class of 1942), where she majored in mathematics.
After graduating from college Bea worked as a junior mathematician with the sound ranging team at Fort Monmouth for two years. There she met several people who would become lifelong friends, most notably her future husband, Bernard. Bea then returned to the Bronx and began a long career as an educator. She taught and tutored in private schools and earned a Master's in Educational Psychology from Teachers College of Columbia University before being hired by the New York City Public Schools system, where she taught at P.S. 47 in the Bronx.
Bea reconnected with Bernie in the Catskills in the early '50s. They were married in 1953 and had 52 wonderful years together, settling in West Long Branch where they raised their family. When her children were young, she was an active member and officer of the Long Branch chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, taught English to immigrants attending night school, and taught Sunday school at Temple Beth Miriam. She then returned to work full time, teaching 6th grade at the Frank Antonides School in West Long Branch for more than 20 years until her retirement in 1987.
In retirement, Bea soon resumed her active volunteer work. She served as President of both the Friends of the Public Library and the Sisterhood of Congregation Brothers of Israel, where she was also a member of the Board of Trustees. She was appointed as a community liaison to the Monmouth County Board of Health.
Throughout her years at the Shore, she enjoyed summers at the Beach Club, embroidery, and her close circle of friends and family.
Bea was predeceased by her husband Bernard Lippel. She is survived by her children Rosalind and Philip and his wife Cathy Scheiner; her brother and sister-in-law Martin and Sharon Komisar; nephews Scott Kopeloff and Jason Komisar and their families, and her dear friend and caregiver of 16 years, Pauline Douglas.
Funeral service Wednesday, October 30th 1:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hunter College, the National Council of Jewish Women, or the educational organization of your choice.
