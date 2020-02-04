|
|
Beatrice M. Zagorda
Belmar - Beatrice M. Zagorda, 97, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020.
Bea worked at Saint Rose High School in Belmar for over 40 years, retiring in 2012. Known as "The Lady in the Window", she was a fixture at the front desk in the lobby of the high School, greeting and students and parents and answering the phone. Prior to her employment she also volunteered in the Saint Rose Library. Bea was honored for her hard work and dedication by Saint Rose with two Saint Joseph Awards. She also received a citation from the Mayor upon her retirement.
Bea was born in Hoboken in 1922 and moved to Belmar full time in 1973 after spending many happy summers on the beach. She was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose. Bea was extremely dedicated to her loving family, hosting long weekends and large family dinners on holidays.
Bea was predeceased by her husband Edward Zagorda and her parents, Nicholas and Beatrice Cantoli. She is survived by her daughter Diana Colombo and her husband Charles of Ridgefield NJ, her sons Edward Zagorda of Key West Fla and Kevin Zagorda and his wife Joanne of Glen Haven CO, her brother Gerard Cantoli of Hoboken and her grandchildren Anne and Paul Colombo.
Bea was predeceased by her husband Edward Zagorda, her parents, Nicholas and Beatrice Cantoli, her grandson Eric Zagorda and her granddaughter Lauren Zagorda. She is survived by her daughter Diana Colombo and her husband Charles of Ridgefield NJ, her sons Edward Zagorda of Key West Fla and Kevin Zagorda and his wife Joanne of Glen Haven CO, her brother Gerard Cantoli of Hoboken and her grandchildren Anne and Paul Zagorda.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020