Beatrice Rockhill
Beatrice Rockhill Obituary
Beatrice Rockhill

Spring Lake -

Beatrice Rockhill, 91, of Spring Lake, lovingly known by all as BB, passed away on July 21, 2019. BB was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, James Elwood Rockhill. She is survived by her four children Linda Rockhill of New York, NY, Jimmy Rockhill and his wife Vicki of Charleston, SC, Gary Rockhill and his wife Sandy of Asbury Park, NJ, and Andrea McNeel and husband Billy, of Brielle, NJ. BB is also survived by her four grandchildren, Doug Rockhill and wife Kristen, Kevin Rockhill, Haley McNeel Drake and husband Chad, and Melanie McNeel, along with four great grandchildren Grayson, Hudson, Paxson and Dawson Rockhill (sons of Kristen & Doug). Predeceasing her are ten sisters and two brothers.

She was born in Spring Lake, NJ and resided in the area most of her life. BB worked for General Electric until her retirement, alter which she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a skilled knitter and well known for her handmade afghans. BB was a member of the Roman Catholic faith and loved for her generosity, quick wit and passion for politics. BB was a strong and loving matriarch of her family who will miss her dearly. A private funeral mass will be held by her family.

For condolences, please visit

www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019
