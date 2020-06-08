Beatrice Rose (Alleyne) O'Neill of Neptune, passed away May 31, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Lillian B. Alleyne, born October 14, 1943 in Long Branch, NJ, the third of six children born to this union. She graduated from Red Bank High School in 1961 and attended Brookdale Community College. Beatrice was an active member of United Fellowship Baptist Church, Asbury Park.
Bea had a successful 38-year career with the New Jersey Natural Gas Company (NJNG), retiring in 2001 from a Customer Service Supervisory position.
In 1969, Bea married the love of her life, Lawrence (Buddy) O'Neill, a career military man. In 1970, they became the proud parents of their daughter, Jennifer Natalie O'Neill.
Family and friends meant everything to Bea. A consummate hostess, the O'Neill home was often the meeting place for large gatherings, dinners, parties and cookouts.
Bea and Buddy had a beautiful and successful marriage and business partnership. Among their business interest, they owned and operated the Redwood Inn, Neptune. They partnered with lifelong friends Fred T. and Natalie Smith in the ownership and management of the Oasis Bar, Asbury Park. Bea's life and sweet memories will particularly be cherished by her dearest friend since high school, Natalie (Cookie) Smith.
Bea was a gracious, generous and caring person. In addition to her love of family, she had a passion for her community and dedicated her adult life to service to others. As an active member of the Central Jersey Club of NANBPWC, Inc. Bea wholeheartedly supported its programs and efforts to enhance improvements in education, employment, voter registration, health and cultural enrichment for the citizens of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. She was an officer of the Neptune chapter of the New Jersey Orators and the NJNG Lamplighters and Gaslight Club. She had been a member of the Neptune Democratic Club, the Meridian's Partners in Health and the Continentals Societies, Inc. Her true passion was to ensure that our children succeed educationally, and for years interviewed students and contributed to scholarships awarded by the Central Jersey Club. In 2018, a legacy O'Neill Family and Friends Scholarship Fund was established under the auspices of the club.
Beatrice was elegant, outgoing, and friendly, yet down to earth and very outspoken. She had a great sense of humor and a quick smile and laugh. Bea was always on the go and loved to travel and cruise, visiting many states and countries. She lived life to the fullest and always took time to thank God for the favor and blessings He bestowed upon her and her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Lawrence "Buddy" O'Neill, daughter Jennifer (Haven) Melton; sisters Carmen Alleyne, Gail Anderson, Marva Dizard and Ramona Young; brothers Charles (Jacqueline) Alleyne Jr. and Michael (Gail) Alleyne; step-daughters Lillian Dunning; Sharon O'Neill; Traci (Mark) Spencer; grandchildren (Lauren, Joseph, Gabrielle, Page, Lindsey, Adam, Haven Jr. and Halle); cousin William Steele; the O'Neill family, the Alleyne family; the B&P club, friends, community members and her nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Bea. She was predeceased by her stepson Lawrence E. O'Neill II. Her compassion, loyalty and dedication in their lives and all who knew and loved her, is a legacy that will live on.
Bea's homegoing celebration will be private on Friday, at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch. Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the service will be live-streamed so that all wishing to attend may do so virtually. The link will be posted at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the O'Neill Family and Friends Scholarship Fund. Contributions are tax-deductible and will go towards providing scholarships to deserving high school seniors in Monmouth & Ocean counties. Checks should be made out to The Central Jersey Club with a note in the memo, O'Neill Family & Friends Scholarship Fund, and sent to the following address: The O'Neill Family/ATTN: Scholarship Fund, 801 Stamford Drive, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, are in charge of arrangements.
