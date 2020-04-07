|
|
Beatrice Shields Villa
Monmouth Beach - Beatrice Shields Villa, a long-time resident of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully at her home the morning of Monday April 6, 2020. Born in 1935 to the late James and Beatrice Shields, Bea was raised in Jersey City and graduated St Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Bernard Villa, and together they moved to Monmouth County to start a family.
Her nursing career was spent in operating rooms and medical-surgical units and finally, while her children were attending St. Leo the Great Grammar School, as a volunteer school nurse. In addition to providing care and support to the ill, Bea was a generous community servant. For many years, she was an active volunteer for Golden Retriever Rescue rescuing, fostering and placing hundreds of goldens in their forever homes. She also volunteered at the Monmouth Beach Cultural Center sharing the joy of local art with her community until shortly before taking ill.
Bea is survived by her family. She was the devoted wife of Bernard for 62 years; loving and dedicated mother of Pegi Villa and her husband Tom Cottingham, Jim Villa and his wife Luisa Wage-Villa, Kathy Kulkoski and her husband Dan, Mary Beth Villa and her partner Stephen Spudic, and Eileen Villa-Fontana her husband Mike; and doting Nana to grandchildren Gabriella and Roberto Fontana
A memorial service will be held in the summer. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the . Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020