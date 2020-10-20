Beatrice Stein



Ocean Township - Beatrice L. Stein passed away October 19th, 2020, four days after her 98th birthday. Bea, as she liked to be called, had many passions including her family, her art, her jewelry boutique, travel, and promotion of a multicultural society. She was an award winning watercolorist well known in the Monmouth County, NJ area. She specialized in landscapes and still lifes. She was an active member of the Guild in Red Bank, NJ and also painted weekly with a group of other artists in different areas around Monmouth County. She also ran a personalized in home boutique for new and estate jewelry called Gold Bea. Her jewelry, like her art was unique and personal. She was active with the Anti Defamation League, going in classrooms with international puppets to encourage tolerance and inclusiveness. Bea was also active with the Bnai Brith and with the Parent Teacher Association, holding leadership positions in both. Bea and her husband Joel were accomplished ballroom dancers. Bea used to tell the story how Cab Calloway who was the headliner at an event she attended asked her to dance with him.



She was happily married to Joel J. Stein for over 65 years. She was a very loving mother, wife, grandparent and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Dodge, her grandchildren Evan Morgan, Kendra Schmidt, Max, Nathan, and Adam Stein, and six great grandchildren, Tara, Liam, and John Shelly, Caleb and Mason Schmidt, Amanda Keefe and Jacob Stein. Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store