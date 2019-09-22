Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
For more information about
Belinda Scannella
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Scannella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda S. Scannella


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda S. Scannella Obituary
Belinda S. Scannella

New Egypt - Belinda S. Scannella, 64, of New Egypt passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Santa Fe, NM, Belinda traveled extensively throughout Europe and even lived in Libya for awhile before moving to Edison and then later to New Egypt. A graduate of J.P. Stevens High School, she took an early retirement from UMDNJ as an Ob/Gyn supervisor and then continued to work as a chef in a number of local restaurants. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. She was highly skilled at arts and crafts and excelled at water color painting and calligraphy. Most of all, Belinda loved her family.

Daughter of the late Glen and Mary Cummings, Belinda is survived by her husband of 19 years, Anthony Scannella; her son, Louis D'Angeli III; her step children, Michael Scannella and his wife, Jeannine, Carlo Scannella and his wife, Dani and Jamie Scannella; three grandchildren, Natalie, Olivia and Kylie; her mother-in-law, "Grandma Vera" Scannella; her brother, Glen Cummings; her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles Abruzzo as well as many other extended family.

A funeral service will be held 5pm on Wednesday, September 25th at Peppler Funeral Home, 114 So. Main St. Allentown. Friends may call from 3pm until the time of service. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
Download Now