Belinda S. Scannella
New Egypt - Belinda S. Scannella, 64, of New Egypt passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Santa Fe, NM, Belinda traveled extensively throughout Europe and even lived in Libya for awhile before moving to Edison and then later to New Egypt. A graduate of J.P. Stevens High School, she took an early retirement from UMDNJ as an Ob/Gyn supervisor and then continued to work as a chef in a number of local restaurants. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. She was highly skilled at arts and crafts and excelled at water color painting and calligraphy. Most of all, Belinda loved her family.
Daughter of the late Glen and Mary Cummings, Belinda is survived by her husband of 19 years, Anthony Scannella; her son, Louis D'Angeli III; her step children, Michael Scannella and his wife, Jeannine, Carlo Scannella and his wife, Dani and Jamie Scannella; three grandchildren, Natalie, Olivia and Kylie; her mother-in-law, "Grandma Vera" Scannella; her brother, Glen Cummings; her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles Abruzzo as well as many other extended family.
A funeral service will be held 5pm on Wednesday, September 25th at Peppler Funeral Home, 114 So. Main St. Allentown. Friends may call from 3pm until the time of service. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019