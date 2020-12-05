Benedetto S. Caruso, Sr.
Manchester - Benedetto S. Caruso, Sr., 73, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Ben lived in Staten Island for many years before moving to Toms River and then to Manchester 18 years ago. Ben worked as a Police Officer for the City of New York, 122 Precinct, for 20 years and retired in 1989. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Ben was a member of the 10-13, parishioner of St. John's RC Church, member of the OWLS of Leisure Knoll, where he was also involved in many clubs and activities. He loved Atlantic City and gambling, but what brought a sparkle to Ben's eyes were his grandchildren, whom he adored.
Ben was predeceased by his fathers' Nicholas Caruso and Joseph Clemente and his brother Nicholas Caruso. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Josephine, his 3 sons; Benedetto S. Caruso Jr. and his wife Nancy, Nicholas Caruso and his wife Amy, Craig Caruso and his wife Maria, his mother Rose Clemente, his sister Rosemarie Messina, and his grandchildren Angelina, Jenna, Olivia, Laila, Nicholas, Craig, Ryan and Myla.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. Face masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will offered on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at 11 am, at Saint John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Brig. Gen. W. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ben's memory to www.vasculitisfoundation.org