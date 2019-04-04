|
|
Benedict J. Smith Jr.
Cream Ridge - Benedict J. Smith Jr., 72, of Cream Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at his residence in Cream Ridge, NJ.
Benedict was born on November 9, 1946 to Benedict and Evelyn Smith in Bayonne, NJ. Benedict served the residents of Manalapan Township, NJ as a Lieutenant of the Police Department. After retiring from the township, he also worked as a Toll Collector for the New Jersey Highway Authority for 18 years, retiring in 2006. Benedict also owned and operated "Ben Smith & Son" painting company. Benedict was an avid golfer, wood worker, and loved barbering as a hobby. On October 28,1967, Ben married Louise Lockwood. Benedict and Louise lived in Tafton, PA, before moving to Cream Ridge, NJ., 4 years ago.
Benedict proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a life member of the Marine Corp League, Wayne Pike Detachment, in Pennsylvania.
Benedict is survived by his loving spouse of 51 years, Louise Lockwood Smith; his son, Benedict J Smith, Jr., of Cream Ridge, NJ; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy & Thomas Falco of Matawan, NJ; his sister, Bernadette White of Toms River, NJ; and his five grandchildren, Brian, Justin , and Meagan Smith, and Griffin and Brandon Falco.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benedict J. Smith, Sr., his mother, Evelyn Ryan Smith; a sister, Dorothy Tomasello, and his brother, Joseph Pettinato.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ. 07751.
Military Honors will be presented that same evening at 7:30 pm, in the funeral home.
Cremation, and Committal will take place in private.
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 4, 2019