Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
Whiting, NJ
Benilda Nunes Obituary
Benilda Nunes

Bethlehem - Benilda "Nina" Nunes. Age 90, of Bethlehem, formerly of Whiting, passed away March 23, 2019. Born and raised in Newark, she lived in Sayreville prior to moving to Whiting. Nina was employed as a secretary for I. Arthur Levy in Newark and Raritan Bay Medical Center prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband Jose C. Nunes in 2005; parents Augusto and Beatrice Barreto, and her brother Candido Barreto.

Surviving are her son Jose Nunes and wife Regina of Belvidere, NJ and her daughter Diane Fenton and husband Randy of Effort, Pa.; sister in law Josephine Barreto. Also surviving are four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-5 PM and Monday 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759.

Mass will be Monday 10:45 AM at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting. Burial will follow at the B.G.W.C.D. Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown.

Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
