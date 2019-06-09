|
|
Benjamin A. Bailey
Rumson - Benjamin A Bailey, aged 68, passed away on May 10, 2019 after a short but heroic battle against an aggressive cancer. Originally from Alpine, NJ, he had resided in Rumson for over 37 years.
He leaves behind three families: his cherished home family, as a dedicated husband (married 47 years), father, brother, grandfather, uncle, son-in-law, and best friend; his work family, as President of Bailey Refrigeration Co., Inc; and his car enthusiast family, as a member of the Porsche Club of America. Ben gave so much positive intensity and knowledge to everything he loved. He was a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the Society of Marine Port Engineers. He graduated Lehigh University cum laude with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1978 after serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. As an engineer, Ben helped build the foundations of his industry and continued the legacy of the Bailey family with a unique dignity.
The family invites those who knew him to join in a celebration of Ben's life on Saturday, June 22nd, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 2-4pm.
In remembrance of Ben, those who wish may make contributions to (LLS.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019