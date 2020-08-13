Benjamin "Cole" Cuttrell, Jr.



Shark River Hills - Benjamin "Cole" Cuttrell Jr., of Shark River Hills, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020, at his home. He was 38 years old.



Cole was a "Gentle Giant". He loved people and adored his family. He was a champion of humanity and it was extremely important to him to stand up for the "underdog". Perhaps his conviction was because of the importance he felt in honoring the Lord. Many who knew and loved him, described him as a peacemaker.



Cole was a passionate outdoorsman and cherished the time he was able to spend in nature. He was an avid fisherman and relished "the catch"; whether it was his own or his fishing buddy's.



Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Hananiah"Hanah" his daughter, Peyton "Bear" and his son, Wyatt.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11am-1:30pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave Neptune. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30pm at Volunteer Park in Shark River Hills.



