1/2
Benjamin "Cole" Cuttrell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin "Cole" Cuttrell, Jr.

Shark River Hills - Benjamin "Cole" Cuttrell Jr., of Shark River Hills, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020, at his home. He was 38 years old.

Cole was a "Gentle Giant". He loved people and adored his family. He was a champion of humanity and it was extremely important to him to stand up for the "underdog". Perhaps his conviction was because of the importance he felt in honoring the Lord. Many who knew and loved him, described him as a peacemaker.

Cole was a passionate outdoorsman and cherished the time he was able to spend in nature. He was an avid fisherman and relished "the catch"; whether it was his own or his fishing buddy's.

Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Hananiah"Hanah" his daughter, Peyton "Bear" and his son, Wyatt.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11am-1:30pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave Neptune. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30pm at Volunteer Park in Shark River Hills.

Due to restrictions we ask that everyone must wear a mask. Briefly pay your respects and exit the building.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Volunteer Park in Shark River Hills
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved