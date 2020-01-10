Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Benjamin John O'Neill Obituary
Benjamin John O'Neill

Colts Neck - Benjamin John O'Neill, 71, of Colts Neck passed away late Wednesday, January 8th.

Benjamin was born and raised in Queens, NY. After completing high school, Benjamin joined the Marine Corps and honorably served his country for the next two years. Soon after his discharge from the service, Benjamin got a job at Chase Manhattan Bank while at the same time attending St. John's University to achieve his bachelor's and master's degrees. At the Bank, Benjamin met the love of his life, Lin, and the two have spent the next 36 years happily together. After 17 years at Chase, Benjamin started a technical consulting company, BenLin, which he owned until retirement.

Ben was a kind, charitable, funny, and generous man who had a true passion for life and everything it had to offer. He loved nature, cars and travel with his wife. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.

He is survived by his beloved wife Lin Fong-O'Neill of New Jersey, his children Matthew O'Neill of Mahopac, New York, Heather O'Neill of New York City, David Sahib and his wife Stephanie Sahib of Metuchen, New Jersey, his granddaughter Olivia Sahib, and his brother Dr. Dennis O'Neill of Virginia.

A visitation will be Wednesday, January 15th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road. A funeral service will be offered Thursday, January 16th at 11:00 AM at the Holmdel Funeral Home. A burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Military Family Association (https://www.militaryfamily.org/) or the Metuchen Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.metuchenfd.com/). Ben was a proud supporter of the armed services and the volunteer fire services. For messages of condolence, please visit Ben's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
