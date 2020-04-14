Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Benjamin Correll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Correll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin P. Correll


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin P. Correll Obituary
Benjamin P. Correll

Brick - Benjamin Correll, 84, of Brick passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 11, 2020. Ben was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 8, 1935. At age 18 Ben volunteered to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Ben was stationed out of Amarillo, TX and received an honorable discharge. Ben worked for the Township of Brick for 20 years before retiring in 1997. Ben was a long-standing member of American Legion Post 348 in Brick where he worked as a bartender for many years and participated on runs with The Legion Riders. Ben loved to travel, cruising to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaiian Islands. Summers called for annual camping weekends and family vacation trips to the Outer Banks. Ben's most recent travel brought him to the beautiful countryside of Ireland. Ben also had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles at one point encompassing 3 bikes in his cherished collection.

Ben is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years Dorothy (nee McIntosh) Correll. He leaves behind 3 children and 3 stepchildren; Robert Correll, Nancee Correll, Michael Correll, Terri Mount, Jeffrey and Robyn McIntosh, Marc and Danielle McIntosh. Ben is survived by his sister Mary Snodgrass and Eileen Barry, Eddie Correll and his wife Donna, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Ben was predeceased by his mother Marguerite and father Benjamin Correll, son Daniel Correll, step-son Scott McIntosh, and his brother and sister-in-law William and Peggy Correll. Ben was a loving grandfather, aka "PoP", and was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be private at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick, NJ. Interment to immediately follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. A celebration of Life memorial for Benjamin will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -