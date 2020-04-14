|
|
Benjamin P. Correll
Brick - Benjamin Correll, 84, of Brick passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 11, 2020. Ben was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 8, 1935. At age 18 Ben volunteered to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Ben was stationed out of Amarillo, TX and received an honorable discharge. Ben worked for the Township of Brick for 20 years before retiring in 1997. Ben was a long-standing member of American Legion Post 348 in Brick where he worked as a bartender for many years and participated on runs with The Legion Riders. Ben loved to travel, cruising to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaiian Islands. Summers called for annual camping weekends and family vacation trips to the Outer Banks. Ben's most recent travel brought him to the beautiful countryside of Ireland. Ben also had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles at one point encompassing 3 bikes in his cherished collection.
Ben is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years Dorothy (nee McIntosh) Correll. He leaves behind 3 children and 3 stepchildren; Robert Correll, Nancee Correll, Michael Correll, Terri Mount, Jeffrey and Robyn McIntosh, Marc and Danielle McIntosh. Ben is survived by his sister Mary Snodgrass and Eileen Barry, Eddie Correll and his wife Donna, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Ben was predeceased by his mother Marguerite and father Benjamin Correll, son Daniel Correll, step-son Scott McIntosh, and his brother and sister-in-law William and Peggy Correll. Ben was a loving grandfather, aka "PoP", and was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be private at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick, NJ. Interment to immediately follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. A celebration of Life memorial for Benjamin will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020