Benjamin R. Lindsley
Tilton, NH - Benjamin R. Lindsley, 85, a resident of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, NH, passed away August 18, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born May 14, 1935 to parents Corinne L. Lindsley and Cecil E. Simpson in Montclair, New Jersey. Ben lived most of his life in Belmar and Lake Como before moving briefly to Lakewood, all in New Jersey, prior to moving to New Hampshire in 2013 to be closer to his sister's family. He attended Belmar Grammar School and graduated from Manasquan High School, Manasquan, New Jersey in 1953.
. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, NH is assisting with arrangements.