1/1
Benjamin R. Lindsley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin R. Lindsley

Tilton, NH - Benjamin R. Lindsley, 85, a resident of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, NH, passed away August 18, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born May 14, 1935 to parents Corinne L. Lindsley and Cecil E. Simpson in Montclair, New Jersey. Ben lived most of his life in Belmar and Lake Como before moving briefly to Lakewood, all in New Jersey, prior to moving to New Hampshire in 2013 to be closer to his sister's family. He attended Belmar Grammar School and graduated from Manasquan High School, Manasquan, New Jersey in 1953.

For a detailed obituary, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, NH is assisting with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibault - Neun Funeral Home
143 FRANKLIN ST
Franklin, NH 03235
603-934-2408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thibault - Neun Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved