Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Benjamin Volk


1925 - 2020
Benjamin Volk Obituary
Benjamin Volk

Tinton Falls - Benjamin Volk, resident of the Seabrook community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 94.

Ben was born on February 3, 1925, in North Tonawanda, New York. He served in World War II, and returning from the war, graduated from the University of Buffalo in accounting and Stanford University with an MBA.

Ben lived most of his post war life in California, where he was employed at Lockheed, and then, at retirement, owned and managed a cherry orchard and pistachio business. He moved to New Jersey in 2016 to be closer to family.

Ben is predeceased by his brother Joseph Volk and his long-time partner in San Jose, California, Patricia Bowers. He is survived by his sister-in-law Vivian Volk, who also resides at Seabrook, his nine nieces and nephews, who grew up in North Tonawanda, 13 grand nieces and nephews, and 6 great grand nieces and nephews.

Ben will always be remembered for his wisdom, his endless energy, and unconditional love for family, friends and life.

A private memorial will be held in the near future. Please visit the website for Bongarzone Funeral Home (www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com) to read more of Ben's life and to share memories.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
