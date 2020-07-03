Bernadette A. Smith
Bernadette A. Smith, 87, passed away peacefully at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel on July 2, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Geraldine and Frederick McDonald.
Bernadette resided in Brooklyn, South Windsor, Connecticut, Hazlet, Keyport, and Aberdeen before moving to Old Bridge,NJ 20 years ago. After her graduation from Catherine McAuley High School in Brooklyn, she went to work for NY Telephone Company as a secretary until her first child was born in 1956. She married Richard C. Smith in 1954. She cared for her 3 children and returned to work at Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ as a service worker for 28 years until her retirement at the age of 75. She took great pride in her work. She was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed preparing holiday dinners for the family. She was a devout Catholic and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Bernadette is survived by her loving son Richard Smith and her daughter and son-in- law, Geraldine and Ronald Opitz. She is also survived by her grandchildren Laura Mason and her husband Matthew Mason, Christopher Opitz, Amanda Smith and Richard Smith. She was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother in August.
She is predeceased by her beloved son, Daniel Smith.
She is also predeceased by her brother, William McDonald and her twin brother, James McDonald.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Bernadette on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735. At that time a service will be offered for Bernadette at the funeral home at 10:30AM.
A private burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery of Middle Village, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude online at www.shrineofstjude.org
. To offer your condolences to Bernadette's family, please visit our website www.dayfuneralhome.com
.