Bernadette (Bonnie) Margaret Russell
Toms River - Bernadette (Bonnie) Margaret Russell was born December 6th, 1948 in Orange, NJ and grew up in Newark, NJ. Bonnie resided in Toms River, NJ where she raised her beautiful family. She retired from the Asbury Park Press, where she enjoyed an accomplished 25-year career. Bonnie passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 in her home.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Catherine Russell, and her brother Dennis Russell. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Colleen Verriest, fiancé Chris Gallagher and grandson Declan Gallagher, her daughter Meghan Soheily, son-in-law Soltan Soheily, and grandsons Owen Soheily and Grayson Soheily, her siblings, Patricia Lima, Donald Russell, Cathy Russell, Timothy Russell, and Gail Ellison.
Bonnie, also known as "Nanny," to her precious grandsons beamed with the pride she had for her daughters and grandsons. Her devotion to her family was beyond measure. Bonnie was a bright light in this world, a living example of unconditional love, generosity, joy, patience, and forgiveness. She has been our shelter in the storm, our cheerleader on the sidelines, our angel on earth and now in heaven. If you knew Bonnie, you loved her and immediately felt comfort in her presence. Her soulful laughter, the warmth of her embrace, and her gentle kiss on our cheeks will forever be missed and etched in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. To send condolences please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
