Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Mayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernadette Mayer Obituary
Bernadette Mayer

Whiting - Bernadette Mayer, age 74, of Whiting, died Sunday, June 9 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Brick prior to moving to Whiting in 1977. She was predeceased by her husband, John in November, 2010. Bernadette is survived by her children, Renee Gesser and her husband, David and Kathy Lunn and her husband, Alan, John K. Mayer and his wife Jennifer; a brother, Francis Ehmann and sister, Mary Spry. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Kelsey, Colton, Alexander, Christopher, John, Justin, Jessica and Aidan. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17th from 6-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd.,Whiting. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at https://giving.mskcc.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now