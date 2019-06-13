|
|
Bernadette Mayer
Whiting - Bernadette Mayer, age 74, of Whiting, died Sunday, June 9 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Brick prior to moving to Whiting in 1977. She was predeceased by her husband, John in November, 2010. Bernadette is survived by her children, Renee Gesser and her husband, David and Kathy Lunn and her husband, Alan, John K. Mayer and his wife Jennifer; a brother, Francis Ehmann and sister, Mary Spry. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Kelsey, Colton, Alexander, Christopher, John, Justin, Jessica and Aidan. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17th from 6-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd.,Whiting. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at https://giving.mskcc.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019