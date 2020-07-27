1/
Bernadine A. Santora
Bernadine A. Santora

89, adored wife, mother, and grandmother

Bernardine Ann Santora (nee Lazur), lovingly known as Deanie, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, July 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Pine Beach, NJ.

Born in Hazelton, PA, Mrs. Santora moved to Jersey City, NJ at the age of 21. She later lived in Parsippany and Montville before retiring to Toms River in 2010.

She was a graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Danville, PA.

During her tenure as a registered nurse, Mrs. Santora had worked at Riverside Hospital in Boonton, as well as the Medical Offices of Dr. Joel Canilla in Morristown and Dr. Sami Mamoun in Roseland.

A longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany, she had been active with the Home School Association.

Deanie was preceded by her love, her husband, Louis E. Santora, and a son, Louis Santora.

Survivors include her daughter, MaryAnn Chimento and her husband, Ciro of Rockaway; her son, Louis Santora and his wife, Kim of Toms River; eight adored grandchildren, Frank Caruso and his wife April, Marissa Peluso and her husband Joe, Jillian Santora and her fiancé Hunter Guzenski, Andrew Santora, and Jared Chimento; and one beloved great-granddaughter, Lilliana Caruso.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, July 29, 4-8pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 30, 10:00am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association (http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/v7BNCkRjAZSnPpYYyt2o42S?domain=alzheimers.org). For further info, please see http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/aZffClYkB5hojvOOwc9d_qk?domain=parsippanyfuneral.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
