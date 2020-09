Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernadine "Bernie" Hudson



Toms River - Bernadine "Bernie" Hudson 84 years old passed away September 26, 2020 at her home in Toms River.



For visitation and service information visit our website at www.silvertonmemorialcom. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.









