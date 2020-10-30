Bernard D. KarasicDeal Park - Bernard D. Karasic, age 94, Attorney and Counselor at Law, died on October 30, 2020. He was born in Asbury Park, NJ, on January 20, 1926, raised there and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1944.He is survived by his beloved wife, Renee; daughters, Donna Davidson, Allenhurst and NY, and Lisa Karasic, Fair Haven; and his grandchildren, Max and Hannah Davidson, Katie and Clara Eskwitt; and sons-in-law, Rick Davidson and Scott Eskwitt. He is also survived by nieces, Suzanne Maggin and Ali Karasic; nephew, Jeffrey Gould; and cousins, Cary Glastein, Joel Glastein, Steven Harber, and Laurie Hesslein.Bernie was predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Sonia Karasic; sister, Eleanor Gould; and brother, Harold Karasic.Upon graduating from high school during WWII, Bernie enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as QuarterMaster, Petty Officer 3rdC in the Navigation division aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard - part of Admiral Halsey's Naval Armada supporting U.S. soldiers and Marines in the battles of Okinawa and the Japanese Home Islands. Bernie and fellow crew were awarded two stars.After the War, Bernie attended Ursinus College, New York University Law School, and received his law degree from Seton Hall University. He opened his first law office in Asbury Park and with his younger brother, Harold, formed Karasic & Karasic.In addition to private clients in residential and commercial land development, Bernie represented a number of municipalities, became involved in the formation of the Township of Ocean Sewerage Authority and was appointed its General and Construction counsel. In those years, one might have found Bernie anywhere from a construction trench in a hard hat, to Wall Street, meeting with bond counsel.Bernie's love of classical music knew no bounds. At the age of 8, Bernie's study of the violin began. He was the Concert Master of the Asbury Park High School Orchestra and performed with the NJ All-State Orchestra. At age 15, Bernie was invited to join the Spring Lake Sinfonietta, where he played for many years beside 60 of the most accomplished senior musicians from the shore area.Bernie is a former trustee of the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, former trustee and past president of Temple Beth El (now Congregation Torat El), a member of Jewish War Veterans, B'nai Brith and others. He also is a former trustee and past president of Hollywood Golf Club.Nothing was more rewarding, or near and dear, to Bernie than his family, with whom he enjoyed travel, celebrations, and the beach.Recently, Bernie continued his law practice of more than 65 years, being so fortunate to be supported by his longtime legal secretary, Carolyn George, to whom he will forever be grateful.Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home. Due to COVID safety measures, a private graveside service and virtual shiva will be conducted in conjunction with Congregation Torat El of Oakhurst.