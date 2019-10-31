|
Bernard D. Matysczak
Cliffwood Beach - Bernard D. Matysczak, also known as Bernie by all his family & friends, 73, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam war. Bernard worked for Merck and Company In Rahway NJ, as a Chemical Operator then as the Fire Inspector also serving the company fire department. His greatest love of all was his grandchildren. He was the family activity director planning many family trips to Florida and Wilkes-Barre, PA where he was born.
Bernard is pre deceased by his parents; Walter and Loretta Holik.
He is survived by his loving wife; Marilyn Raffa Matysczak, children Bernard Matysczak Jr., and his wife Sandra of Leonardo, Kimberly Boldman, and her late husband Leonard of Clifwood Beach, cherished grandchildren; Joey Boldman and his wife Laura, Nicholas Boldman, Carly Kellar and her husband Matthew, Taylor Boldman, Nathan Boldman and Brendon, Ryan and Gavin Matysczak. Bernard also leaves his beloved great grandchildren; Leah and Joey Boldman Jr. and Sophia Grace Kellar.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Monday, November 4, 2019, 9:15 Am at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Keyport. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Keyport. For directions to the funeral home, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019