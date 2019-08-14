Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Auditorium at Town Square -Seabrook Village
3000 Essex Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Seabrook Village
300 Essex Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
1929 - 2019
Bernard J. Degnan Obituary
Bernard J. Degnan

Tinton Falls - Bernard J. Degnan, 90, of Seabrook Village, formerly of West Orange, passed away on August 11, 2019. He served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps from 1954 to 1956, met and married Helen, the love of his life, and raised six wonderful children together. Bernard was a co-owner of Degnan-Boyle Realtors with his sister Dorothy and brother Pete.

Bernard is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years: Helen M. Degnan; six children: Bernard (Fran), Anne (Joe), Regina (Greg), Nellie (Dave), Dan, and Paul (Sue); thirteen grandchildren; and four siblings: Dorothy Hunt, Peter Degnan (Joan), Mary Flynn (Richard Loring), and Anne Kunzman (Ken).

Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday August 16 starting at 10:00 AM until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM at Seabrook Village, 300 Essex Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. For Bernard's full obituary. please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019
