|
|
Bernard J. Degnan
Tinton Falls - Bernard J. Degnan, 90, of Seabrook Village, formerly of West Orange, passed away on August 11, 2019. He served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps from 1954 to 1956, met and married Helen, the love of his life, and raised six wonderful children together. Bernard was a co-owner of Degnan-Boyle Realtors with his sister Dorothy and brother Pete.
Bernard is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years: Helen M. Degnan; six children: Bernard (Fran), Anne (Joe), Regina (Greg), Nellie (Dave), Dan, and Paul (Sue); thirteen grandchildren; and four siblings: Dorothy Hunt, Peter Degnan (Joan), Mary Flynn (Richard Loring), and Anne Kunzman (Ken).
Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday August 16 starting at 10:00 AM until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM at Seabrook Village, 300 Essex Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. For Bernard's full obituary. please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019