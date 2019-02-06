Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:30 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bernard J. Dziekan Obituary
Bernard J. Dziekan

Bayville - Bernard "Bernie" Dziekan, 87, of Bayville, died peacefully on February 3, 2019. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, he lived in Matawan and Toms River before retiring to Bayville in 1991. Mr. Dziekan had 30 years of employment as a Personnel Manager at Engelhard Industries. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Bernie was predeceased by the love of his life Pearl, in 2017.

Surviving are three children; Bernie, Kevin and Mark and his wife Lisa. Also, he is survived by his two granddaughters' Sara and Jaimie.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Feb. 7th, from 7pm to 9pm, with a Prayer Service at 8:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Friday, 9:30am at the funeral home before leaving at 10am for a 11am schedule at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019
