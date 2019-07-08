|
Bernard J. Fahey Sr.
Union Beach - Bernard J. Fahey Sr., 88, passed away at home with his family on July 4, 2019. Bernard "Barney" was born on September 1, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was raised in Jersey City, and graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School and Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. Barney was a proud 82nd Airborne Army veteran who served his country from 1947 to 1956. Barney was a loyal union man. He was a member of Local #164 I.B.E.W. Paramus, New Jersey for 63 years. He also was an avid Notre Dame football fan who enjoyed watching the Fighting Irish WIN every chance he had. Barney's hobby was weightlifting at the Study Hall Gym in Keansburg, New Jersey. He greatly enjoyed going there every night and talking with the friends he made there.
Barney was the most loyal husband, father, Poppy, and friend anyone could ever have. He was always open for a good conversation and healthy debate. He was always to eager to offer his wise advice and was an outstanding father and Poppy who loved his children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. Our hearts are broken Dad/Poppy, but we will never forget everything you have done for us. Barney was a parishioner of Holy Family Church in Union Beach, New Jersey and was a devout follower and believer of the great works of Saint Jude.
He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 62 years, Lucille A. Fahey (nee Rump), his loving parents, Bernard and Margaret Fahey (nee Flynn), his caring aunt, Nell Flynn, and his dearest sisters, Helen Fahey and Mary McClellan.
He is survived by his beloved son, Bernard J. Fahey Jr., and his wife Cathy (Lincroft), his adored daughter, Maureen L. Saporita (Union Beach), his cherished grandchildren, Meghan Saporita and her husband Raj (Keyport), and Nicholas Saporita (Union Beach). He is also survived by many close relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00P.M. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey. A Funeral of Catholic Mass will commence on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Holy Family Church, Highway 36, Union Beach, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 360 Broadway, Keyport, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 8, 2019