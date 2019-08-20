|
|
Bernard Michaeli
Matawan - Bernard I. Michaeli, 73, of Matawan, passed away on August 18, 2019. Bernard was born in Newark, NJ to Bernard and Ellen (Pearson) Michaeli.
He earned his bachelor's degree in Fire Science from New Jersey City University.
Bernard was employed by the State of New Jersey Department of Transportation for 43 years as a Senior Environmental Specialist.
He served over 50 years and was a life member of Cheesequake Volunteer Fire Company. Bernard also served for the NJ Forest Fire Services for over 50 years.
He enjoyed gardening, working outside and home improvement with his own hands.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Irene (Hurley) Michaeli, his loving son, Jason, his sisters-in-law, Jill Harreskov, Patricia Essig his brother-in-law, Thomas Hurley and wife Dolores and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Thurs., Aug. 22nd from 5:00pm to 8:00pm the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. Funeral home prayers will be offered Fri., Aug. 23rd at 10:30am, followed by burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernard's memory to The American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, NY, NY 10006. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com,
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019