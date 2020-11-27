Bernard "Ben" Olsen
Wall Township - Bernard "Ben" Olsen, 86, of Wall Township passed away on November 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born at Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, NY on February 12, 1934. Ben grew up in Point Pleasant and graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School. He enlisted in the US Navy, became a mine-man, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In 1966, he married his Wife Betty and they settled down in Wall Township in 1969. Ben worked for the NJDOT, as an engineer in bridge construction for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He was a licensed electrician since 1976 and owned and operated Olsen Electric. He became a Free and Accepted Mason in 1967, belonging to Durand Lodge #179. Ben was a Shriner of Crescent Temple, a 3rd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite and was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Ben enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and belonged to the Wall Travel Club. He was a leader in Boy Scouts Troop 21 of Spring Lake. Ben was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, bragging about his sons and his grandchildren. He spent most of his time with his faithful German Shepherd "Walker." He was always willing to help people and could be counted on to share his expertise in electrical, mechanical, and wood working.
Ben was predeceased by his parents Gunhild and Bernard Olsen, his son Keith and his brothers Alf and John. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years Betty Olsen, his loving sons Eric Olen and his wife Tara and Gary Olsen and his wife Shannon. Ben was the cherished grandfather of Zachary and Kiersten and the twins Ellie and Olivia.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. All services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
online by going to "donate.lovetotherescue.org
" or by mail Shriner's Hospitals for Children
Processing Center PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
