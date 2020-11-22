Bernard R Lefebvre
Forked River - Bernard R. Lefebvre, age 90 of Forked River passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at his home. Bernie was born in Southbridge MA. and had lived in Jersey City, Bergenfield, Forked River and Waretown, before moving back to Forked River 11 years ago. Bernie was a member of the Forked River Old Guard Chapter 19. He was the owner and operator of Tenafly Mower Service for many years before his retirement. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years Pearl, in 2008. He is survived by his 4 sons Bernie Jr., and his wife Audrey, David P. and his wife Donna, Peter, and Joseph and his wife Janice. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Sullivan and Estelle Guzek, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday November 24, at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street (Rt. 9) Forked River, NJ, from 6:00- 8:00 pm and on Wednesday form 10:30 until the time of service at 11:00 am. Entombment Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the funeral home capacity is limited to 50 people, face coverings and social distancing is required.