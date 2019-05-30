Bernard W. Cicirelli



Wayside - Bernard W. Cicirelli, 86, of Wayside passed away at peace on May 24th, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1932 to the late Ralph Cicirelli and Teresa Belmonte in West New York, NJ. Bernie attended Saint Peter's College, where he was named an All-American basketball player and inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. He married Loretta, the love of his life and biggest cheerleader, and began serving our country as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1955. After his service, the couple returned to NJ and opened a large printing business, Peacock Publications. They raised their four children in Hasbrouck Heights before moving down the shore over 30 years ago and were happily married for 55 years. Their greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, traveling and dining out, and attending 26 NCAA Final Four basketball tournaments together. Bernie's kindness, warmth, and generosity will be greatly missed.



Bernard is predeceased by his wife Loretta Perri Cicirelli, and his sister Nancy DiSclafani.



Surviving are his 4 children: Lynne Thomasey (James) of Wayside, Bernard Cicirelli, Jr. (Anna) of Montville, Diane Rinaldi (Joseph) of Colts Neck, and Daniel Cicirelli of Kearny. Bernard will also be fondly remembered by his brother and "pal" Ralph Cicirelli and his wife Phyllis, and his niece and nephews. His greatest pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren, Victoria (Michael), Stephen (Chessie), Joseph (Kaitlyn), Robert (Stephanie), Daniel, Laura (Mark), Melanie, Matthew, Joseph, and Catherine, and his 6 precious great-grandchildren, Olivia, Liam, Sofia, Finley, Juliana, and Nora.



A viewing will be held at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733 from 2-5pm on Sunday, June 2nd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro, NJ 07746 on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 am. Entombment is to follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery & Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bernard's name to . To leave a message of condolence, please visit Bernard's memorial tribute page at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary