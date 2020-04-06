|
|
Bernice (Bunny) A. Williams
Shrewsbury - Bernice (Bunny) A. Williams, 92, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury, NJ. She is survived by a host of beloved family members and close friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Williams, and her father, Pilate (Pat) Williams.
Bernice was born in Long Branch, NJ, but lived in Red Bank, NJ for the majority of her life. She was a lifelong devoted member of Red Bank's Pilgrim Baptist Church. She enjoyed travelling, cooking, baking and was an avid bingo player.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, there will be not be a funeral service. Bernice will be laid to rest at the White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown, NJ. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020