Bernice Doda



Howell - BERNICE DODA, 78, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bartley Healthcare, Jackson Twp., NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ, and was raised and resided most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, and also resided in Whiting, NJ, prior to settling in Howell Twp., for a short time.



She was employed as a bus driver for the Toms River School System, Toms River, NJ, for 9 years, prior to her retirement.



Bernice loved music and singing and always had a song in her heart. But her greatest joy was being with her family and friends.



She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Stephanie Dziedzic; and by her husband, Richard Doda in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Adams and her husband, Mark of Howell Twp.; her son, Walter Doda and his wife, Linda of Hawthorne, NJ; her grandchildren, Nikki, Melissa, Tommy, and Ryan; and by her sister, Carolyn Manning and her husband, Michael of Agawam, MA.



Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please select the appropriate tab.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store