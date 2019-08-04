Services
St Teresa's Rc Church
306 Morris Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
(908) 277-3700
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
306 Morris Avenue
Summit, NJ
Bernice Wieser


1923 - 2019
Bernice Wieser Obituary
Bernice Wieser

Forked River - Bernice Wieser of Forked River, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Merry Heart Care Center in Succasunna. She was 96 years old. Bernice was born on July 23, 1923 in Mt. Carmal, Pa. to the late Michael and the late Julia (Preski) Dainowski.

Mrs. Wieser was a personal shopper for Lord & Taylor in Livingston, NJ for many years before retiring. She resided in Berkeley Heights before moving to Forked River 7 years ago. Bernice enjoyed playing the piano, knitting and painting with oil and water colors, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her cherished family and many friends.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Pamela Cosgrove (Daniel B.) and Paulette B. Jeffrey (Paul D.), her son, David Marlinski, 3 grandchildren (Rachael Frederick, Mark Jeffrey and Matthew Marlinski) and 2 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Marvin in 1992 and her son, Stanley J. Marlinski in 1992.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 306 Morris Avenue, Summit, New Jersey. As per the family's wishes, all other services were conducted privately.

For memorial donations, please consider Merry Heart Care Center, 200 Route 10 west, Succasunna, NJ 07876.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
