Bertalan Toth
Whiting - Bertalan S. Toth, age 91, of Whiting, died Friday, April 5, at home. Born in New Brunswick, he moved to Pine Ridge, Whiting in 1987. He retired as a purchasing agent at Lummus Engineering Co. and then worked for Nade, Bordentown.
He proudly served with the United States Army.
Bertalan was a past member of Carteret First Aid Squad, Iselin Chapter SPEBQSA. He was also a member of the Pine Ridge Safety Patrol, VP, President and trustee of Pine Ridge Residents Association, Past President and member of Lakeshore Lodge Social Club, member of Whiting Community Reformed Church and member of Magyar Reformed Church, New Brunswick. Bertalan also was a member of the American Hungarian Club and American Legion Post No. 0502.
He is predeceased by his son, Thomas; his parents, Esther and Berti Toth and his sisters, Helen Vajda and Ethel Toth.
Bert is survived by his wife, Kathleen Schuck Toth; son, James of Whiting, and nephew Frank and wife, Judie, VA.
Services will be held at Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown at a time to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bert's name can be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019