Bertha Lukaitis Ramsay
Toms River - Bertha Ramsay, 103, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019, with her daughters by her side.
Bertha was born to Anthony and Martha Lukaitis on December 10, 1915. She grew up in Bayonne, NJ, and was a graduate of Bayonne High School, Class of 1934. She lived there until moving to Cranford in 1955 and for the last twenty three years has lived in Toms River.
Bertha was a homemaker. She loved to read, garden and do crossword puzzles. She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the US long before Interstate Highways and chain hotels and they also traveled to Europe several times. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Ramsay, brother, Leon Lukaitis, grandson, Gary Kennis and son-in-law, Keith McCloud.
Bertha is survived by her loving daughters, Marion (Charles) Kennis of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, and Margaret McCloud, of Toms River, NJ. She adored her grandchildren, Steven Kennis, Shawn (Maureen) McCloud and Kristin (Thomas) Renkin and her great-grandchildren, Trey and Keira Kennis, Isabelle and Maggie McCloud and Keri and Tommy Renkin.
Special thanks to her friend, Debbie DeNourie, and all the caregivers at Alcoeur Gardens.
A private family gathering was held under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019